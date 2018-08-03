Ladies brave the heat on the links

Tuesday, Juy 31, 22 ladies hit the links at the Comox Golf Club:

Tuesday, Juy 31, 22 ladies hit the links at the Comox Golf Club:

1st low gross. Janice Nicklin 86

1st low net. Lorelei Banford 73

Fewest number putts. Nicklin

Longest Putt #3/12. Anne Patterson

Longest Putt #8/17. Patti Harris

Chip ins – Gi Carlson, Par Everett, Sharon Crowe and Harris

Thursday night, 25 ladies played nine holes:

1st low gross Karen Vanetta and Gloria Grieve tied. 44

1st low net. Barb Buchanan. 31

Fewest number putts Grieve. 12

Longest Putt hole # 1. Grieve

Longest Putt hole # 16 Barb Siska

Chip ins – Grieve and Nancy Riva.

Previous story
Timbermen beat Shamrocks in Game 1 in double-overtime thriller
Next story
Surrey’s Whalley Little League Majors Allstars are B.C. champs

Just Posted

Man acting suspiciously near Parksville Starbucks flees on foot

  • 14 hours ago

 

Ladies brave the heat on the links

  • 14 hours ago

 

Small fire at Celgar’s Castlegar mill quickly extinguished

 

Grass fire sparks near Penticton Indian Band

  • 14 hours ago

 

Most Read