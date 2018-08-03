Ladies brave the heat on the links

Tuesday, Juy 31, 22 ladies hit the links at the Comox Golf Club:
1st low gross. Janice Nicklin 86
1st low net. Lorelei Banford 73
Fewest number putts. Nicklin
Longest Putt #3/12. Anne Patterson
Longest Putt #8/17. Patti Harris
Chip ins – Gi Carlson, Par Everett, Sharon Crowe and Harris
Thursday night, 25 ladies played nine holes:
1st low gross Karen Vanetta and Gloria Grieve tied. 44
1st low net. Barb Buchanan. 31
Fewest number putts Grieve. 12
Longest Putt hole # 1. Grieve
Longest Putt hole # 16 Barb Siska
Chip ins – Grieve and Nancy Riva.