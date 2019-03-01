Ladies Bonspiel returns to 100 Mile House

16 teams will be involved, including five from out of town

The 100 Mile House Curling Club will be having a beach party from March 1 – 3 along with some curling during the 60th anniversary of the Ladies Bonspiel.

“The league ladies get together the year before and just decide what the party theme is going to be and beach party seemed to be just the mood everybody was in,” said Maria Hamilton, the spokesperson for the club. “There really isn’t any rhyme or reason to our picking what the theme is.”

There will be 16 teams vying for the title in the A, B, and C divisions.

Five of the teams are from out of town, coming from Clearwater, Williams Lake (two), Ashcroft and Quesnel.

The winner of each division will receive jackets to celebrate their success. Teams can also get money every time they win a game.

“It’s just pay as you play, so it depends on how much you win,” said Hamilton.

Another new feature at this year’s bonspiel will be continental breakfasts, which will replace the gift bags the club used to give out to every curler.

“A lot of the times the gift bags don’t have much in them that people really want so the ladies at the bonspiel asked that we give up the gift bags and then do the continental breakfast so that people could have some food before they play,” Hamilton said.

Local performer, Mark Allen, will be playing music on Saturday night as the club hosts a dinner for all the athletes who came to play in the bonspiel.

