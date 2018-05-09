Ladies are back on the golf course at Chinook Cove Golf

We're back. I missed the first ladies night on the April 24, but 44 ladies were there to begin the 2018 season. I hear the weather was wonderful.

The weather on our cruise was not as nice as I had expected, but the food was fantastic and I have the extra pounds to prove it.

Debbie Rainer, our esteemed Captain has done another marvelous job of lining up sponsors so there are plenty of prizes to win. I even managed a few on Tuesday, May 1, although none of them were for a good score.

Those ladies winning the low gross and low net prizes have Quality Contracting, Stamer Logging, Ron Wallace Trucking and Campbell & Company to thank.

Flight 1 winners were Cindy Leibel (low gross) and Susan Mitchell (low net). Flight 2 low gross went to Debbie Rainer while low net went to Cathy Theriault. Flight 3 had Jeannie Webber with low gross and Betty Baillie with low net. Flight 4 low gross was won by Trish Thompson and second low gross was won by Irene Beeton. Susan Mitchell had a birdie to take home the Birdie pot while Barb Gordon, Vicki Hoffer and Carol Willox made chip ins to split that pot. And now I can hear you say “WAIT… What is a chip in?”

That happens when you are hitting your ball from off the green and it goes right into the cup…no putting involved. It is an immensely satisfying thing to do.

So as I was saying there are tons of prize pins. Long Drives in 2 earned prizes for Leslie Stirling, Rose Seymour, Susan Newberry and Vicki Hoffer. Long Drives were made by Rose Seymour, Cindy Leibel and Kelly Van Genne. Long Putts scored a prize for Leslie Stirling, JoAnn Lyle, Susan Mitchell, Fiona Clare, Jeannie Webber and Lynda Fournier. Speaking of putts, Ilke Marais used only 15 to win the Least Putt prize while Doreen Landry had the dubious honour of picking up the Most Putt Prize. KPs (Closest to the pin) on Holes 4 and 6 were made by Cindy Leibel, Debbie Rainer, Betty Baillie, Karen Peterson and Kelly Van Genne. KPs in 2 (and yes I know what you are thinking and you are correct…closest to the pin using two strokes) were made on Hole 7 by Deb Legaree and Leslie Stirling. I still don’t know why they call it KP when closest starts with a C. Susan Newberry landed Closest to the Tree on the same hole.

Acknowledgement of our sponsors of the week begins with the Star/Journal who assists us with advertising as well as graciously letting me babble about golfing every week. We also would like to thank Susan Mitchell and the staff at Chinook Cover Golf for putting up with our frivolity and laughter every Tuesday night.

Now a quick message to all you ladies out there who don’t golf on Tuesday night – you should try it. We have a fantastic time. If you would like more information or perhaps want to ask a question feel free to contact Debbie Rainer (250-672-9407) or Leslie Stirling (250- 672-5706).