Ladies almost blown off course

Mother Nature tried to blow away Ladies' Night last Tuesday (Apr. 30), but 26 brave ladies hung in there and had a fun time. Most of us had warm clothes on. Debbie Rainer even broke out the earmuffs while I had my gloves on. We did have supper in the clubhouse rather than brave the patio.

Four ladies shared the Chip In Pot (Jeannie Webber, Sue Pinkerton, Val Aylward and Wanda Amos) but birdies and deuces were once more elusive and those pots continue to build. Wanda Amos had a hot putter and picked up the Least Putt prize (15) while Debbie Rainer (much to the delight of all present) took home the Most Putt prize (24). Both prizes are sponsored by Ainsley Gullage of Sun Life Financial.

Flight 1 low gross and net was sponsored by Campbell & Co. with low gross winner Donna Salle (44) and low net winner Sue Pinkerton (50/37). Cindy Leibel of Royal LePage sponsored Flight 2 and the winners were Trudy Forsythe (low net – 46/37.5). Betty Baillie with a score of 52 won Flight 3 low gross by retro and Jeannie Webber took the low net (52/34.5). Flight 3 was sponsored by Salle Ranch. Flight 4 winners were Wanda Amos (57) and Dorothy Warman (61). They were pleased to pick up the prizes from Barb and Carman Smith.

Hole 7 Rest in Peace is sponsored by North Thompson Funeral Services and this week there were tons of winners. Thank you to sponsors Brenda and Brian Carl and Kelly VanGenne for assisting with the cost of those prizes. The saying is “drive for show and putt for dough” but at Ladies’ Night you can pick up some nice prizes for driving as well as putting. Long Drives in 2 earned prizes for Marie Hakes (Armour Mountain Office), Wanda Amos (Barriere Motor Inn), Marian Wallace (Barriere Timber Mart) and Deb Legaree (Bear Lane Bistro & Boutique). Long Drive prizes went to Lois McInnis (Quality Contractors), Sue Pinkerton (Thompson Valley Awards) and Deb Legaree (AG Foods). KPs are technically drives that land on the green. Prizes for KPs went to Deb Legaree (MJB Lawyer), Lois McInnis (Stamer Logging), Evelyn Lucas (Ron Wallace Trucking) and Wanda Amos (EBL Ventures). KP in 2 prizes went to Deb Legaree (Rainer Custom Cutting) and Betty Baillie (HUB International). Putting prizes were picked up by Audrey Rilcoe (Gift ‘n Gab), Audrey Deveau (High 5 Diner), Sue Pinkerton (Mane Street Hair), Trudy Forsythe (Munro’s Clothing Co.), Babes Shanko (Station House Restaurant) and Val Aylward (Little Fort Subway).

Vreny Kempter won the prize from Sam’s Pizza for coming closest to the left hand sand trap on Hole 7. I understand that some folks weren’t paying attention and completely missed seeing that pin. Deb Rainer changed up a few of the pin placements this year so you will want to pay close attention.

So that’s it for this week. An interesting fact… it takes me 65 kilometres to write my column. If you notice some spelling errors or strange sentences it is because Bob has hit a pot hole or done a fancy swerve as we are driving to Kamloops and/or I have done a poor job of editing. Personally I think it is Bob’s fault. See you next week.