Lacrosse tourney at the Complex

The West Kootenay Minor Lacrosse Association hosted its inaugural Wolf Den tykes and novice tournament at the Castlegar Complex last weekend.

Six Wolfpack teams comprised of about 40 players from all over the West Kootenays participated in the season windup event. The players, ages 4 to 10, showcased their new skills in a fun-filled weekend of three-on-three action.

The local minor lacrosse program has been growing steadily over the last few years. With increased tykes and novice registration numbers, the West Kootenay Minor Lacrosse Association hosted a practice group in Greater Trail in addition to its usual Castlegar location. The tykes and novice box lacrosse program runs from April to end of June.

Box lacrosse is played on a standard arena floor. The game is normally played five-on-five. The strategy of box lacrosse is similar to that of basketball with all runners involved in the offense and the defence. For more information on the local minor program, visit wkmla.com.