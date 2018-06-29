Lacarya Ladies Night

There were only eight golfers out for Ladies Night on June 21.

This was no surprise as the storm clouds were thick and rain was expected all day.

The front nine was not too wet with only a light shower; however, the back nine had to be halted twice due to thunder, lightning and heavy rain, but most of us managed to get through the nine holes.

The Fun Game was TTFF where you use the scores from holes two, three, four and five as your game score.

For Flight one: Carol Hindle had low TTFF and KP on Flight five; Karen Cassie had long drive on Flight eight.

For Flight two: Madeline Klassen had long drive and low TTFF (by retro). There was only one player in Flight three so there is no prize for low TTFF.

Marg Anderson had the lowest number of putts (only 14, well done).

Abbey Bates got the prize for most honest putter. Marg A. also had the longest putt for all flights at 14′ 3′.

There were no birdies or chip ins so the pots continue to grow. Abbey won the door prize of a sleeve of golf balls and a pen courtesy of Clearwater Towing.

Thank you to all our sponsors: Bear’s Den, Pharmasave, BuyLow, Tim Horton’s, Wells Gray Inn, Home Hardware, The Caboose and the Painted Turtle.

If you have any questions about Ladies Night you can call Jane Olson at 587-6290, Carol Hindle at 674-8771 or Abbey Bates at 674-2127.