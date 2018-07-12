Lacarya Ladies Night golf report for June 28

Submitted

There were 13 golfers out for Ladies Night on June 28th.

Even with the storm clouds building and rain expected the adventurous showed up.

The Fun Game was best poker hand where you use the scores from each hole to make the best poker hand.

Jane Olson and Larissa Hadley tied for best hand with four eights.

For flight one: Carol Hindle had low gross and KP on five; Tanya Desjarlais had long drive on one. For flight two: Madeline Klassen had low gross and Sheila Colter had long drive. For flight three: Abbey Bates had low gross and Ronda West had long drive.

No KP’s for flights two and three.

Carol H. had the KP for all on seven, Madeline had the least putts and Deb Downey was the most honest putter.

Abbey had the longest putt for all flights at 21′. There were no birdies so the pot continues to grow.

Hazel Wadlegger and Madeline had to share the Chip In pot.

Well done ladies.

Tanya won the door prize of two sleeves of golf balls and an umbrella courtesy of Interior Savings.

Thank you to all our sponsors: Bear’s Den, Pharmasave, Buy-Low, Tim Horton’s, Wells Gray Inn, Home Hardware, The Caboose and the Painted Turtle.

If you have any questions about Ladies Night you can call Jane Olson at 587-6290, Carol Hindle at 674-8771 or Abbey Bates at 674-2127.