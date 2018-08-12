Lacarya Ladies Night golf report

Submitted

There were 10 golfers out for Ladies Night on July 26th. Must be summer holidays and high temperature keeping everyone away.

The Fun Game was Accuracy Line on four. Madeline Klassen got her Tee Shot the closest. For Flight One: Tanya Desjarlais had low gross and long drive in two; Carol Hindle had low net and KP on five.

For Flight Two: Madeline Klassen had low gross; Sheila Colter had low net and Joan Slingsby had long drive in two; For Flight Three: Abbey Bates had low gross.

Kay had the long putt all again at 66″. There was only one chip in on eight, which Carol Hindle added to her two Birdies on five and eight.

The big winner this week: Joan Slingsby won the “Middle of Road Golfer” prize. Madeline K. won a $30 GC from Rona as the door prize. A second door prize of a gift certificate from the Painted Turtle went to Tanya D.

Thank you to all our sponsors: Bear’s Den, Pharmasave, BuyLow, Tim Horton’s, Wells Gray Inn, Home Hardware, The Caboose and the Painted Turtle. If you have any questions about Ladies Night you can call Jane Olson at 587-6290, Carol Hindle at 674-8771 or Abbey Bates at 674-2127.