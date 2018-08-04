Lacarya Ladies Night golf report

Submitted

There were 10 golfers out for Ladies Night on July 19 and the weather actually was favourable for a change.

Not too hot. The Fun Game was Colored Ball where each team takes turns using the colored ball and the score for the colored ball is used to calculate the winners. So the low gross team winners of the colored ball were Joan Slingsby, Marg Anderson and Sheila Colter.

There were no golfers in Flight one this week. For Flight two: Madeline Klassen had low gross; Larissa Hadley had low net and long drive; For Flight three: Hazel Wadlegger had low gross and Kay Knox had the long drive.

Kay also had the long putt All at 81″. Nice one Kay. The low putt team was Hazel, Carol McNeil and Jane Olson.

There were four chip ins and Carol Mc. had two of them. Madeline K. and Kay K. had the other two. Makes the winnings small but bragging rights are really big. Still no Birdies so the pot continues to grow.

There were no water balls this week or KP on holes five or seven. Jane O. was picked for the door prize, which was a golf shirt and coffee mug from Greffards and Greenscapes. A second door prize of a gift certificate from the Painted Turtle went to Larissa H.

Thank you to all our sponsors: Bear’s Den, Pharmasave, BuyLow, Tim Horton’s, Wells Gray Inn, Home Hardware, The Caboose and the Painted Turtle.

If you have any questions about Ladies Night you can call Jane Olson at 587-6290, Carol Hindle at 674-8771 or Abbey Bates at 674-2127.