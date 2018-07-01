Lacarya Ladies Night golf report

Submitted

There were only nine golfers out for Ladies Night on June 14th.

The weather cooperated and seven stayed for dinner and social after the back nine. The Fun Game was ONES where you use the scores from holes one, nine, six, eight and seven as your game score.

There were enough players in each flight to provide competition for the skills holes.

For Flight one: Deanna Pendergast had the hat trick. (low ones, long drive, long drive in two)

Carol Hindle had the long putt. For Flight two: Sheila Colter had the hat trick. (low ones, long drive, long drive in two)

Joan Slingsby had the long putt. For Flight three, Abbey Bates had low ones.

Hazel Wadlegger had long putt and long drive in two.

There were no birdies or chip ins so the pots continue to grow. Karen Cassie won the door prize of a sleeve of golf balls and a note pad courtesy of Interior Savings.

Thank you to all our sponsors: Bear’s Den, Pharmasave, BuyLow, Tim Horton’s, Wells Gray Inn, Home Hardware and the Painted Turtle. If you have any questions about Ladies Night you can call Jane Olson at 587-6290, Carol Hindle at 674-8771 or Abbey Bates at 674-2127.

