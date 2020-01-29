L.V. Rogers senior boys finish second at host basketball tournament

LVR fell in the final to Fernie on Saturday

L.V. Rogers player Carter Anderson dribbles the ball during the Kootenay Basketball Classic on Saturday in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper

The L.V. Rogers senior boys basketball team settled for second place after advancing to the final of the Kootenay Classic on Saturday in Nelson.

Matti Erickson scored 25 points as the Bombers fell 78-62 to the Fernie Falcons in the decisive game at LVR.

LVR had advanced to the final with a 64-52 win over Creston’s Prince Charles Secondary in the quarter-finals followed by a comeback 72-61 win over Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary.

Erickson had 21 points against Mount Baker, while Mateo Kataoka added 19.