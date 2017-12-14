L.V. Rogers finishes 14th at volleyball provincials

A winning season came to a difficult end for the L.V. Rogers senior girls volleyball team.

The Bombers finished 14th out of 15 teams at the AAA provincial championships, which ran Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 in Vancouver.

After finishing third out of four teams in round-robin play, LVR was moved to the consolation bracket following a three-set loss to W.L. Seaton. In their first consolation match, LVR pushed Alberni District and were ahead 11-7 in the tiebreaking set, only to lose 15-13. That meant the Bombers would be kept out of the top 10.

The next day, LVR came back renewed and defeated Hugh McRoberts in straight sets. The final game for 13th place saw the Bombers win the first set but lose the following two against G.W. Graham. Despite the low finish, it was still the most successful provincial showing LVR has had during head coach Jennifer Kidd’s 11-year tenure. Bombers player Bailey Stefanie was also recongized with a provincial honourable mention at the tournament’s closing ceremonies.

The team would like to say a sincere thank you to all the sponsors for their generosity in helping them get to provincials: Red Dog Carpentry, Spearhead, Kootenay Chimney, Alfab Mfg, JB Office, Big Cranium, Sitkum, Snowpack and the Nelson Police Department.