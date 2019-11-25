L.V. Rogers finishes 12th at boys soccer provincials

LVR (in white) play during the AA high school provincials last week in Burnaby. Photo submitted

The L.V. Rogers boys soccer team finished 12th out of 16 teams at the AA high school provincials last week in Burnaby.

Coach Caleb Morton said in an email that it was the team’s best result in three years.

“The competition in Burnaby was as skilled as ever and our boys impressed many of the Lower Mainland coaches,” said Morton. “Although we did not break the top 10, which was definitely within our grasp, we never quit, and were definitely unlucky to concede the first goal in three out of five of our matches.”

The team opened play Nov. 18 with a 6-1 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas, but rebounded with a 3-0 win over Matthew McNair the next day.

LVR then fell 2-0 to Sa-Hali and finished play on Nov. 20 with a 4-1 loss to St. Michaels University School.