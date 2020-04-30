Kwalikum Secondary grad Goodfellow earns first-team golf honours in university play

Kwalikum Secondary product Aidan Goodfellow played well in his second year with the SFU Clan golf team. (File photo)

Aidan Goodfellow continued to improve his game during his sophomore year with the Simon Fraser University Clan golf team.

The Kwalikum Secondary product earned a variety of accolades during a shortened 2019-20 season. He was selected to the Men’s Great Northwest Athletic Conference First Team. He is one of three SFU team members who was named to the GNAC selection.

Goodfellow also was selected to the PING Division III All-West Region team by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

The Parksville golfer, who trains at Pheasant Glen Golf Course when he’s back from school, finished fifth among GNAC players with a 72.3 stroke average in 15 rounds.

Goodfellow posted two top-five finishes at two events this season. That included a tie for third place at the Concordia Invitational, where Goodfellow carded one of the conference’s three rounds of 65 this season. His 2-under-par 211 total helped the Clan lift the title at that event.

In his freshman year, Goodfellow was named to the second team of the GNAC.

All golf courses in the province should be closed to prevent virus spreading, BC Golf says

• Meanwhile, in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area, those seeking to hit the links will have more options now as three more golf courses have decided to open. Eaglecrest, Morningstar and Brigadoon were the latest to open their doors which they were forced to close due to concerns with the coronavirus. They joined Pheasant Glen which opened its course early this month.

Most of the courses are open to members only.

All the courses have made sure that they’re following the COVID-19 guidelines that include strict adherence to physical distancing, which golfers are asked follow at all times.

Two courses remain closed Fairwinds and Qualicum Beach Memorial.

Arrowsmith Golf Course was the only one that stayed opened in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area when others closed due to COVID-19.

The Canadian and B.C. governments have not mandated the temporary closure of golf courses but advise operators to take every health and safety precaution.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News