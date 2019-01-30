Kwalikum Kondors sweep rivals at Island curling playdowns

Second year in a row quartet has captured crown

The Kwalikum Kondors boys senior curling team that consisted of Isaac Brightland, Jackson Nowak, Cam Hunter and Eli Bodnaruk dominated the Vancouver Island Regional High School Curling play downs. — Submitted photo

The Kwalikum Kondors boys curling team swept the opposition at the recent Vancouver Island Regional High School Curling playdowns.

This was the second year in a row the Kondors team of Isaac Brightland, Jackson Nowak, Cam Hunter and Eli Bodnaruk have won the event.

The Kondors played five games and went undefeated, putting on a great show of strategy and shot making.

The team advanced to the BC High School Curling Provincials in Maple Ridge, Feb. 27-March 2, 2019.

The Kondors are hoping to improve their sixth place finish from last year.

Meanwhile, the Qualicum Curling Club recently hosted the Vancouver Island Regional Playdowns with rinks from Nanaimo grabbing top honours.

In the women’s division, the quartet of Leslie Shearer, Susan Chepil, Susanne Grundison and Carol Dorman finished in first place while the Nanaimo/Kerry Park team consisting of Wes Craig, Steve Waatainen, Craig Burton and Keith Clarke bag the men’s title.

Both teams earned a berth in the BC Senior Championships that will take place in Trail in Feb. 19-24.

— NEWS Staff