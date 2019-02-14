Kwalikum hosts North Island AA hoops tourney

The Kwalikum Kondors are hosting the Double A North Island Basketball Playoff which kicks off today with the Kondors taking on the Ladysmith 49ers at 6:15 p.m at the KSS gym. — Michael Briones photo

The Kwalikum Kondors host the Double A North Island boys basketball championships, starting today (Thursday) at the KSS gym.

The Kondors are aiming to finish in the top four to secure a spot in the Vancouver Island Championships, to be held at Ladysmith Secondary Feb. 21-23.

Head coach Taylor Wilson said it’s not going to be an easy task as they face the top team in the Double A Conference, the Ladysmith 49ers, who ended the regular season with a 9-1 record. The game will be played tonight at 6:15 p.m. at the KSS gym.

“They’ve been beating everybody by 40 points plus, including us, so it’s going to be tough game for us,” said Wilson.

The crucial game for the Kondors will be their second match. If they lose against the 49ers, the Kondors will take on the losing team between Brooks Thunderbirds of Powell River and Highland Raiders of Comox match, played at Highland Secondary on Thursday night.

“That’s the game we have to win,” said Wilson. “We win that one we are guaranteed a spot in the Islands because the top four teams make it and there’s no challenge game this year.”

The second game will be played on Friday at 5 p.m.

The Ballenas Whalers senior boys were scheduled to play a challenge game against Alberni Armada for the final slot in the Triple A North Island Playoffs on Tuesday night. The match was cancelled due to snow. It was rescheduled to be played on Wednesday, Feb. 13. (At press time result was not available). The Triple A North Islands will be hosted by John Barsby Bulldogs with games starting today. The Bulldogs will play the winner of the Whalers versus Armada game.

The Whalers senior girls squad has advanced to the Island Championships that will be held at Lambrick Park Secondary School from Feb. 14-16.

The Whalers are the top-seeded team from Vancouver Island North and will take on at 2 p.m. the fourth-seeded Island South school, which is the winner of the Pacific Christian Pacers versus Shawnigan Lake game.