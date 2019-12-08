Kwalikum beats Brentwood 47-28 in high school girls hoop action

Kondors use contest to tune up their game

Kwalikum Kondors guard Sam Criddle works her way past the Brentwood College Secondary defence for two points. (Michael Briones photo)

Kwalikum Kondors senior high school girls basketball team continues to hone their game in tune up matches they’ve set up throughout the season.

Last Friday, the Kondors hosted the Brentwood College Secondary and scored an easy 47-28 win.

Although it was only an exhibition match, head coach Ruth Stefanek said it was still an important one for the Kondors as they are still working on sharpening their game.

Stefanek said this year’s roster consists of five returning players and four international students who have never played organized basketball before. But, she said, they’ve shown a lot of potential and believes they will improve as the season develops.

“This is really great of Brentwood to come up,” said Stefanek. “I appreciate it because it allowed us to play a lot of our new players. There’s a lot of room to improve. We’re very quick and we have some height.”

Leading the Kondors against Brentwood were power forward Alicia Haywood and guard Catalina Magara, who each had 13 points with Sam Criddle contributing nine points.

The Kondors are currently 1-1 in league play. They will travel to Comox this week to face the Highland Secondary, who the Kondors lost to in their season opener.

“We will see how much we have improved since then,” said Stefanek.

The Kondors senior girls team consist of, Cristina Cerville, Criddle, Lucia Puche, Magana, Julie Oliver, Eve Halverson, Reanne Sterckx, Jessica Buik, Haywood, Rafa Gurevich and Ayaka Genno.

Meanwhile the Kwalikum Kondors senior boys team atoned for their season-opening loss with a solid 63-45 win against Chemainus Cougars in a Vancouver Island North AA League game last week. Nolan Lewis led the Condors with 16 points with Davin Pitcairn and Jon Chmilar chipping in 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The Kondors had a short bench with only eight players against the Cougars, which hosted the game. The next match for the Kondors is against Brooks Thunderbirds, which takes place at KSS gym on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

In other hoops news, Ballenas Whalers senior boys basketball team got off to a good start when they won their Vancouver Island North AAA League season opener against Timberline 64-45.

They hope to duplicate that feat when they travel to Port Alberni to take on the Alberni Armada at Alberni District at 7 p.m. The Whalers play their first home against Carihi Towhees on Dec. 17 at the Ballenas gym.