KSS Owls win first game in Western Canada Tournament

The Owls played in front of a massive home crowd in their first win of the tournament. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

The KSS Owls beat the Ross Sheppard Thunderbirds with ease Thursday night. In the 93-72 win, the Owls were dominate from start to finish in the first game of the Interior Savings Western Canada Basketball Tournament.

Head coach Harry Parmar says the team will still need to fine tune some aspects of their game going further into the tournament.

“I thought we had good energy and we got the win,” said Parmar. “We’re still doing some things not right on the defensive end, and if we can clean that up, and stop reaching, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”

The Owls home crowd played as a sixth man for KSS throughout the games as the gym was packed with the home teams colours. Fans were in face-paint, and the fans were loud and unforgiving making sure the Thunderbirds’ players heard them when they missed a shot, or made a turnover.

The Owls used a combination of a full court press, and a half court trap to force Ross Sheppard into multiple turnovers. The Owls got some good shooting from guards Malcom Greggor, Hunter Simson, and Parker Johnstone, while using a zone defence to neutralize the T-Birds.

The Western Canada Basketball tournament brings together some of the best high school teams in western part of the country, including one of the best teams in B.C., Burnaby South, who the Owls will face Friday night. Coach Parmar knows the challenge the Owls face in Burnaby South, he said they’ll just have to be ready.

Parmar said The home crowd will help the Owls when they take on Burnaby South.

“The boys run pretty hard, but I think (the crowd) gets them running a little quicker,” said Parmar.

The tournament continues throughout the day Friday, with the finals coming Saturday.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.