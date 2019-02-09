KSS Owls lose second game of Western Canada tournament, will play for 3rd

The Owls were beaten Friday by Burnaby South and will play Jasper Place Saturday

The Owls boys basketball squad was stifled early by the speed and shooting from the Burnaby South Rebels Friday night. In game two of the Interior Savings Western Canada Basketball tournament, the Owls offense fell short in a 89-55 loss.

The Rebels controlled the pace of the game throughout and dominated both on rebounds and hitting open look shots. The Owls offence had spurts of consistency, but fell behind 46-27 at the half. The Owls played until the bitter end with guards’ Parker Johnstone and Malcom Greggor leading the Owls with 16 and 14 points respectively.

The Rebels held a 20 point lead throughout, and will play for first in the tournament, while the Owls will play for third against Jasper Place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at KSS.

The home fans have been a big help to the Owls, with cheers, chants, and charisma, but the Rebels 3-point shooting didn’t falter against the home fans’ pressure as Rebels’ guard Kyle Kirmaci shot eight out of 16 from beyond the arc, and finished with 26 points.

The Owls will play the Jasper Place from Edmonton Saturday for third.

