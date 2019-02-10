KSS Owls lose in last minutes and finish 5th in Western Canada tournament

The KSS Owls got off to a slow start in their battle with Jasper Place Rebels for third place on Friday night. Down 11-2 to start, the Owls took control over the game from there and came back to lead 49-34 at the half.

Jasper Place used a strong second half to get back in the game and take an 82-81 with just 10 seconds remaining. The Owls would get a clear look to win, but the basketball rolled out as time expired. The Owls would finish the tournament in fifth.

“We played well for most of the game, we had good energy. We had trouble with their zone (defence) and turned the ball over a bunch of times and let them back in it,” said coach Harry Parmar.

The Owls played three games during the weekend’s tournaments in front of die-hard Owls fans. The tournament brought in all the best teams in Western Canada.

Owls’ guards Parker Johnstone and Hunter Simson played well throughout the tournament scoring 26 and 34 points respectively in Saturday’s tight loss. Despite the loss and less-than-ideal finish for the home team Owls, the season will continue on for the Owls.

“The boys don’t feel good losing the way we lost, but they’ll realize that we gotta make the most of it all,” said Parmar. “We just got to get better, rebound better, and if we clean up some of our sets, I think we’ll be fine.”

In the game before the Owls’ on Saturday, Oak Bay guard Diego Maffia put on a show for the Kelowna fans when he scored 94 of his teams 112 points in a win against Ross Sheppard.

The Kelowna Owls will look to steal some of that magic that was at their home court as they continue their season with the regional championships in two weeks.

