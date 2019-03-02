Kreitz stops 54, Leafs lose Game 3

Nelson's goaltender was sensational despite the loss

Nelson goaltender Caiden Kreitz made 54 saves but Leafs still fell 2-0 to the Braves in Spokane on Friday.

The Leafs lead the Neil Murdoch division semifinal 2-1. The loss guarantees Nelson will play at home Monday night.

It was a goaltenders duel for the third straight game as Kreitz and Spokane’s Campbell Arnold, who finished with 39 saves for the shutout, stole the spotlight.

Marcel Epkey scored a power-play goal in the second period and Bear Hughes added an empty-net goal to give Spokane its first win of the series.

Game 4 is Saturday night in Spokane.