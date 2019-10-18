Kraft Heinz Project Play voting underway, an opportunity to light Larch Hills

Voting is underway in Kraft Heinz Project Play and the Larch Hills Nordic Society is encouraging the public to vote and help light Larch Hills. (Brad Calkins photo)

Voting is underway for Kraft Heinz Project Play, and the Larch Hills Nordic Society wants your vote.

The Nordic Society’s Trail Lighting Project is one of four entries competing for the grand prize of $250,000 in project funding.

Voting began at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Kraftheinzprojectplay.com, and runs to Oct. 20.

The trail lighting project involves providing illumination along more than six kilometers of ski trail at Larch Hills, an idea that has been in the works since 2015. The project is estimated to cost approximately $500,000.

A Light Larch Hills voting party is taking place at the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus, rooms 001 and 002, between 6 p.m. and midnight on Friday, Oct. 18, and from 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 19. Supporters are invited to stop in with their own phone, tablet or laptop and help vote, or challenge others to vote.

For more information, visit the Project Play website or the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club page on Facebook.

