Koster wins provincial championship

Comox Valley golfer Greg Koster has added to his long list of achievements.

Playing June 27-29 at the difficult Hyde Mountain Golf Course in Sicamous in tough weather, he won the BC Masters (40+) Golf Championship. Koster edged defending BC mid-amateur (25+) champ, 40-year-old Craig Doell of Victoria, by one stroke.

Koster won the BC Mid-Amateur Championship in 2010 as a 38-year-old, and was runner-up at the national Mid-Am in 2008.

August in Victoria, he competes in the Canadian Mid-Am and Masters Championship.