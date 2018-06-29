Koster wins provincial championship

Comox Valley golfer Greg Koster has added to his long list of achievements.

  • Jun. 29, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Greg Koster, left, won the BC Masters Golf Championship in Sicamous.

Playing June 27-29 at the difficult Hyde Mountain Golf Course in Sicamous in tough weather, he won the BC Masters (40+) Golf Championship. Koster edged defending BC mid-amateur (25+) champ, 40-year-old Craig Doell of Victoria, by one stroke.

Koster won the BC Mid-Amateur Championship in 2010 as a 38-year-old, and was runner-up at the national Mid-Am in 2008.

August in Victoria, he competes in the Canadian Mid-Am and Masters Championship.

