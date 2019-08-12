Koster wins North Island Amateur golf tourney

Greg Koster scored the overall low gross of 134, and Rick Siddall scored 127 to take the overall low net trophy at the 82nd Comox Men's North Island Amateur Tournament last month. The event drew 100 golfers.

Greg Koster, second from right, was the overall low gross winner at the Comox Men’s North Island Amateur golf tournament. At left is Hen and Hog Cafe owners Darren and Donna Lloyd-Jones, who sponsored the tourney. At right is Joe Webber.

There were no holes in one. The sponsors were: Westview Ford- Mike Paroshy, Comox Fireplace and Patio-Tomi and Aline Wittiver and Nick Usher of Ridgeline Mechanical.

It was only fitting that the groups who had to play in the rain Saturday morning got to play in sunshine Sunday afternoon, and those who played Saturday afternoon in the sun played in the rain Sunday morning.

Definitely a tournament where fun was the main goal reached everyone’s expectations. From the conditions of the course to the meals at Red’s and the prize table were not short of excellent.

Top 10 low gross scores were Koster-134, Brian Benedictson-138, Sean MacMillan-138, Doug Petrie-139, Nick Usher-140, Mark Valliere-141, Michael Koster-145, Mitch Carr-Hilton-145, Jon Huisman-145 and Tyler VanAnrooy-146.

Top 10 low net scores were Siddall-127, Carl Webber-128, Chad Belneaves-129, Martin Hegg-131, Ken Simmons-134, Mark DeWinter-134, Art Karpus-134, Dale Nelson-134, Gord Baudais-134 and Steve Blacklock-134.