Kootenay Swim Club hires alumni has new head coach

Former athlete Niallan Collier is returning to take over as head coach of the Kootenay Swim Club. Photo: Submitted

Submitted by Kootenay Swim Club

The Kootenay Swim Club kicks off its 2021/22 season with a blast from the past. One of the original swimmers from our inaugural season over a decade ago is back as head coach this year.

The club is excited to announce that Niallan Collier will be leading the coaching staff as they prepare to build on the success of a COVID-challenged 2020 season.

Collier brings a wealth of experience to the club, both as a swimmer and a coach. He competed at the national level before transitioning to coaching in Burnaby, North Vancouver, and now with the Kootenay Swim Club.

Collier is looking forward to pushing some of the returning provincial level swimmers to greater heights, while also building the foundation of the club with its learn to swim and junior programs. He exemplifies the Kootenay Swim Club motto, “Swimmers Today, Leaders for a Lifetime.”

