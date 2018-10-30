Kootenay Savings Super League: Van Yzerloo stays undefeated

The big game between the two undefeated teams this past week in the Kootenay Savings Super League was more about shots missed than great shots made.

Both Team Nathan Small and Team Bill Van Yzerloo traded singles over the first four ends, but Van Yzerloo came up short on open draws in the second and fourth, while Small rolled out on an open hit for two in the third. Team Small blanked the fifth, and was looking to take control in the sixth. Team Small discussed either a difficult across the face tap off the button for five, or hitting half of Van Yzerloo’s shot rock and rolling out for three. The team choose the take-out, unfortunately it over-curled, ticking a guard to give Dutchy the steal of one. Team Small then blanked the seventh to have hammer, one down coming home, but couldn’t get it done, as Van Yzerloo stole again, for an uninspiring 4-2 win.

Team Sitkum IT, skipped by Nando Salviulo this week, could do little wrong against Team Heather Nichol. Nando made a perfect hit and roll behind a corner guard to lay two with his first shot in the first, then delivered a delicate come around tap of Heathers attempted freeze to start the game with a field goal. Sitkum IT stole the second, before Team Nichol got on the board with one in the third. Team Sitkum IT made two doubles in the fourth en route to a large four ender, then squashed any comeback in the sixth, when Skip Nando made a tap ‘n roll tap of both Nichol’s shots stones on the button to score one and a 9-2 victory.

Team Myron Nichol started quickly against Team Darrin Albo. With Albo looking at five opposition stones, his last rock take-out rolled out, giving Nichol a huge steal of four. Albo got one back in the second, then forced Nichol to one in the third, before another steal gave Nichol a commanding 7-1 lead after four. Team Albo got two back in the sixth, but felt the deficit was too much to overcome, conceding to an 8-2 Nichol win.

Team Rob Ferguson was in control early against Team Ken Fines, scoring a deuce in the first, then stealing a big three in the second. Undeterred, Fines manufactured his own deuce in the third, then junked it up, on route to a steal of two in the fourth, closing the gap to 5-4 Ferguson.

Both teams scored deuces with their hammers in the fifth and sixth ends, before Team Ferguson was forced to take one in the seventh to be two up coming home without. Team Fines tried to raise his own rock to the button but came up a foot short, enabling Team Ferguson to escape with an exciting 8-7 win.