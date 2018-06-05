Kootenay riders mount up for Mountain Turn and Burn

Jackpot Gymkhana hit the ground running at the Trail Horsemen's Grounds on the weekend

Hunter Weishaupt and her horse Mika ripped up the barrel racing placing first in the event in Qualifiers.

Riders raced for cash at the Mountain Turn and Burn Jackpot Gymkhana Series at the Trail Horseman’s Society Riding Grounds on the weekend.

The Mountain Turn and Burn event is the first in a series of two weekends that rides again on Sept. 22-23. Gymkhana is an equestrian event consisting of speed pattern racing and timed games for riders on horses that features seven different events that include barrel racing, speed barrel racing, pole bending, Big T, Quad, Flag and a keyhole race.

A dozen riders competed in the exciting series of races with the top riders winning a payout based on average times.

Christy Geist pocketed $150 for taking first in the Qualifiers Open, while Zoe DePellegrin banked $112.50 for top rider in Ranch Hand. Sheila Sanders finished second in Qualifiers good for $90, ahead of Hunter Weishaupt in third. Parker Weishaupt raced to second place and a cool $67.50 in Ranch Hand just four points ahead of his sister Hunter who took home a combined total of $52.50.

Summer Hoodicoff claimed first place in the Apprentice category, while Fallon Geist raced to first in the Mutton Busters and Graycen Hoodicoff came second.