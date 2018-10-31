Kootenay Ice wrangle overtime win from Swift Current Broncos

The Ice beat the Broncos 2-1 in a shootout to secure goaltender Jesse Makaj's first WHL win.

Jesse Makaj stands in net during one of the Kootenay Ice's 2017 training camp sessions. (Brad McLeod Photo)

The Kootenay Ice tallied for a much-needed win on Tuesday, Oct. 30 against the Swift Current Broncos.

Forcing the game to overtime, the Ice beat the Broncos 2-1 in a shootout in a full team effort.

It wasn’t just any win to celebrate, it was also goaltender Jesse Makaj’s first win in the WHL as he made 40 saves on the night.

“It feels good,” he said in a postgame interview with the Kootenay Ice. “People say the first one is the hardest to get, but after that, it keeps going. I thought it was a good game by the whole team.”

The Ice went down early with a goal from Ethan Regnier in the first, but that would be the only time the Broncos could get one past Makaj.

With less than five minutes left in the game, Brett Davis scored on the power play to tie the game up and send it to overtime.

“I really liked the push,” said head coach James Patrick postgame with the Kootenay Ice.

“[I] really liked the fortitude to keep finding a way. Coming up with a late powerplay goal was a great feeling. Then the kill in the overtime was outstanding.”

With neither team scoring in the extra frame the game went to a shootout. Both Peyton Krebs and Brett Davis scored in the shootout.

Makaj faced two shooters, Alec Zawatsky and Max Patterson, but was able to best both of them to secure the win.

“For the intermission, I was just visualizing what players could do potentially. But, overall I don’t really think too much I just go out there and do my thing and be confident,” he said.

The Kootenay Ice continue their Saskatchewan road trip as they take on the Saskatoon Blades at SaskTel CentreNov.1.