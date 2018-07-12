Kootenay Ice trade Michael King to Spokane for conditional pick

Second trade this offseason sends 18-year-old forward to Chiefs for fifth-round pick in 2020

The Kootenay Ice announced on Thursday afternoon that they have traded 2000-born centre Michael King to the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2020.

King was originally acquired by the Ice in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, in the seventh round at 144th overall. In two full seasons with Kootenay, the Winnipeg-product played 122 games and put up 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points.

The move comes just over two weeks following the team’s first trade of the offseason, when 2000-born defenceman Bobby Russell was also sent to Spokane for a conditional fifth round-pick 2019.

“The Ice want to wish Michael all the best in Spokane and thank him for his contributions over two seasons,” said Kootenay president and general manager Matt Cockell in a team release.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, expressed excitement in bringing the forward into their organization.

“Michael provides us depth up the middle as he has the ability to play center,” said Chiefs’ general manager Scott Carter in their press release. “He plays the game with speed and with an edge, and will be a good fit in our dressing room.”

Last season, King scored two goals in the Ice’s home opener against the Calgary Hitmen, including the first ever goal by the franchise under Cockell’s direction.