Kootenay Ice select defenceman Carson Lambos second overall at WHL Draft

The Kootenay Ice had the second overall pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft and used it to select defenceman Carson Lambos on Thursday morning.

Lambos played with Winnipeg’s Rink Hockey Academy Bantam Prep in the CSSBHL in 2017-18 and put up 15 goals and 25 assists in 30 games. He also played a level up and had six points in seven games in the CSSHL and had 10 points in six games in the John Reid Memorial AAA Hockey tournament to lead all defenceman.

With their two second round picks, the Ice selected defenceman Karter Prosofsky from Pacific Coast Academy Prep at 26th overall and right winger Skyler Bruce at 29th from Rink Academy.

The Edmonton Oil Kings held the first overall pick in the Draft and selected hometown centre Dylan Guenther from NAX Academy.

The draft is currently ongoing and the Townsman will provide further updates at the conclusion of the event.