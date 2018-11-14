Kootenay ICE get an important 5-2 win against Regina Pats

Going through a five-game losing skid the Kootenay ICE looked to get a win against the Regina Pats.

The ICE would come out strong and stay strong for the 5-2 win.

“I think for everyone, all the players – for their confidence, just to feel good about themselves, it’s extremely important. Probably the most important win of the year,” said head coach James Patrick.

“A total team effort all four lines contributed. We had a lot of guys step up and play some of their best games.”

Early in the first defenceman Martin Bodak was able to find a way past goaltender Max Paddock to give the ICE the lead.

The lead wouldn’t last long as seven minutes into the game Sebastian Streu tipped one past Duncan McGovern. This is the first game of the season for Streu, who will stay on the Pats roster for the remainder of the season.

Streu is no stranger to Western Financial Place and played the 2017-18 season with the ICE.

Right off the faceoff two minutes into the period Zachary Patrick got his first WHL goal, not even 20 seconds later Dallas Hines added to the ICE lead to make it 3-1.

“It’s feeling great,” said Zach about getting that first goal. “Especially when the team gets a win and we can contribute to getting those back to back goals, it’s great.”

James noted it was Zach’s best game of the year, and it was good to see him have that success.

“It’s been really challenging for him getting into the lineup consistently, but he has more so in the last three weeks, and I think he has gotten better and shown a lot of improvement. He is very competitive, he can play physical for us and I was really happy for him,” said James.

However, the scoring wasn’t done. About 30 seconds later the Pats cut the ICE lead by a goal from Austin Pratt, making it 3-2.

Going into the third period the ICE would look to keep their 3-2 lead to break their five-game losing streak.

They would do just that as Cole Muir would make it 4-2.

Defenceman Jordan Chudley was awarded a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct for checking to the head of Pats forward Duncan Pierce.

But, the Pats would also take two penalties to give the ICE a four on three powerplay, and they wouldn’t waste it. Cam Hausinger added to the lead to give the team a 5-2 lead and the final score.

The ICE welcomed back Connor McClennon who had been in New Brunswick playing with Team Canada White at the 2018 Under-17 Hockey Challenge. McClennon recorded eight goals and 11 points in five tournament games. He led the tournament in goals and was named to the all-star team.

“Obviously putting numbers up out east was really important for my confidence, and I’m just trying to bring it back to the boys now,” said McClennon.

Going into Tuesday’s game the ICE had lost all three of their weekend games. With a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Nov. 9, a 2-1 loss to the Saskatoon Blades on Nov. 10 and a 7-3 loss to the Calgary Hitman on Nov. 11.

During that span on Nov. 10 defenceman, Jonathan Smart played his 200th WHL regular season game.

“It’s kind of crazy how time flies. It’s my fourth year in this league now and it seems like just yesterday I was a 16-year-old coming in. It’s crazy to see where I am now. It’s exciting,” Smart said postgame on Nov. 10.

Jesse Makaj also had his first start in net at Western Financial Place against the Blades. He stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced that night in the 2-1 loss.

“I was a bit nervous at first, but it was fun playing in front of these fans – you have great fans here. So, it was fun,” he said postgame on Nov. 10.

The ICE will be back in action on Nov. 16 against the Calgary Hitmen at Western Financial Place. Puck drop will be 7 p.m. The game is also going to be Cranbrook Colts Jon Klemm Bobblehead Night.

ICE players will wear unique limited-edition red Colts jerseys, as well 1,000 Jon Klemm mini-bobblehead dolls will be given out during the game. The ICE house band, the Mile High Band will be playing live music prior to the game and throughout intermission.