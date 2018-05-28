Kondors bag Island golf crown

Kwalikum Kondors Alonzo Sabugo takes powerful swing to the drive the ball during the Vancouver Island AA High School Golf Tournament at Pheasant Glen Golf Resort in Qualicum Beach. — Michael Briones photo

The Kwalikum Kondors soared to the top at the Vancouver Island AA High School Golf Tournament, held at Pheasant Glen Golf Resort in Qualicum Beach.

The Kondors team that consisted of Aidan Goodfellow, Matt Grimes, Alonzo Sabugo, Malte Schraeder and Yianni Giakoumakis shot a combined two-day team total of 605 to beat their closest rival, St. Michael’s University School of Victoria, by seven strokes. The four low player scores count toward each team’s total.

Eight teams competed in the tournament — Timberline, St. Michael’s University, Shawnigan, Ladysmith, Brooks, Highlands, Brentwood and host Kwalikum. Shawnigan Lake finished third with a two-day total of 658, followed by Brooks (4th), Timberline (5th), Brentwood (6th), Highlands (7th) and Ladysmith (8th).

It was a strong finish for the Kondors, who, after the first day, led by only a stroke against SMU. Leading the Kondors’ charge was Goodfellow, who played two days of steady and consistent golf, carding a two-under par 70 on the first day and finishing with an even-par 72 the next day.

The diminutive Sabugo also played well, shooting 76-76, while Grimes had a topsy-turvy outing. After carding a one-over-par 73 on the first day, Grimes struggled on the second day to an 82. Schraeder had a good round on the first day with 77, but wasn’t able to improve on his score on the final day. Giakoumakis, after an 85 on the first day, bounced back strong on day two with a 79.

Coach Butch Gayton said the Kondors team this year does not have a lot of experience, but having “home court” is always an advantage.

The top three teams advance to the AA provincial championships, to take place in Chase at Talking Rock Golf Club June 4-6. KSS will be joined by SMU and Shawnigan Lake.

The Kondors have won the provincials in 2013, 2014 and 2016. Last year, they finished fourth overall and will looking to improve on that result this year.