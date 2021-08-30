Komox Men’s Real Baseball League playoffs underway

Chris McKague was one of the three Robbins & Company Dodgers pitchers to combine for a 14-6 victory over the Fisher Realty Red Sox in Komox Men’s Real Baseball League playoff action Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo submitted

As the Komox Men’s Real Baseball League playoffs swung into action with the quarter-finals over the Aug. 28-29 weekend, teams have the defending champion Robbins & Company Dodgers in their sights.

Quarter-final action started on Saturday (Aug. 28) with the Auto King Reds losing to the Ace Brewery Athletics 20-3.

Following the Athletics victory, the Fisher Realty Red Sox looked to knock off the defending champs Dodgers. The Red Sox came out swinging and jumped to a 2-0 lead in their first at-bats and held the Dodgers scoreless until the fourth inning. But they couldn’t keep the Dodgers at bay, and the defending champs eventually won 14-6.

Sunday brought the final two games of the quarter-finals with the Cap-It Expos losing to the Brian McLean Yankees 5-2.

And then the Coffee Love Bug Blue Jays took on the Happy’s Pirates in the fourth quarter-final game of the weekend. The Blue Jays jumped out to an early lead with the help of a home run from Paul Miller. As the game went on, the lead changed a couple of times with the Pirates claiming victory in the bottom of the ninth.

Semifinal action is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11t at Highland Park in Comox. the Pirates face the Athletics at 10 a.m. and the Yankees and Dodgers play at 2 p.m.

The KMRBL’s 31st season will wrap up with the finals on Saturday, Sept. 18, at noon at Highland Park. Following the presentation of the Dale Greene championship trophy, the league will hand out its various annual awards.

Comox Valley Record