Kodiaks take a hit from Delta rivals

Aldergrove lost to Delta on Wednesday (Sept. 18) and again on Saturday (Sept. 21) to White Rock

Aldergrove succumbed to their rivals from Delta on Sept. 18 at the Aldergrove recreation centre arena. (Kurt Langmann/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

The Kodiaks were taken down a peg this week, first by Delta – a team that knocked the team out of the playoffs last year – and then by the White Rock Whalers on Saturday.

It was the team’s fourth and fifth games of the regular season.

After the first period on Wednesday in Aldergrove, the scoreboard read 1-0 for the Ice Hawks. The team had doubled the Kodiak’s shots on net.

The bears struggled in the second period after three more goals were scored against goalie Dylan Black at 6:28, 3:09, and with the last goal at 14:30 during a power play.

By the end of the stanza the bears had nearly caught up in amount of shots on net, but not goals – with 22 compared to Delta’s 26.

Aldergrove was eventually shutout by Delta’s goalie Jordy Engleson, who saved a total of 39 shots. The win moved the Ice Hawks into fourth place in the Tom Shaw Conference standings.

Kodiaks lose narrowly, 4-3 to the Whalers

The Kodiaks played again on Saturday, this time on the road against the White Rock Whalers, losing narrowly by 4-3 in overtime.

The bears dominated the first period, outshooting the Whalers 12-3, but only managed to carry a 1-0 lead into the second period.

White Rock picked up their game and scored two straight goals to advance 2-1 in the stanza but the bears restored the tie.

Aldergrove went ahead 3-2 at 7:43 in the third period but the home squad tied it up on the power play (3-3) to send the game into overtime.

The Whalers scored just 18 seconds into the final period to finalize a White Rock win.

– with files from Chris Lakusta

