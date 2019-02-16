Kodiaks begin best-of-seven series strong

The Kodiaks opened their quarter-final playoff series by defeating the Delta Ice Hawks on home ice.

The Kodiaks went head-to-head with the Ice Hawks, securing the eventual win. (Sarah Grochowski Photo)

The Aldergrove Kodiaks opened their quarter-final playoff series on Friday by defeating the Delta Ice Hawks on home ice with a final score of 3-1.

The Kodiaks were able to match the Ice Hawk’s first goal with swift power play action led by scorer David Padgham. The game was tied 1-1 at the 8:56 timestamp of the second period.

The Kodiaks were able to turn the tide with an even-strength shot on net by Clayton Schroeder, leading the scoreboard with home 2-1.

Many from the home crowd jumped out of their seats in celebration.

From there the team’s momentum continued to escalate, keeping them on the offence, swirling the Ice Hawk’s net during the third period.

With 1:02 left on the clock in the final period, Aldergrove’s Hayden Vetterl shot on an empty net due to heavy defensive efforts by the Ice Hawk’s goalie and offence players.

The Kodiaks managed 45 shots on goal at the 1:03 mark, compared to the Ice Hawk’s 20.

From there, the Kodiak’s playoff win against Delta was just a matter of time.

Davin Padgham, Clayton Schroeder and Hayden Vetter each secured both a goal and assist during the match.

Game two of the best-of-seven series is scheduled away, for Sunday night at the Ladner Leisure Centre.