Knights hold onto first-period lead, win 2-1 over Summerland Steam

The North Okanagan Knights went scoreless in the last two periods of their game against the Summerland Steam on Friday, but the work they did in the first was enough to earn them the victory.

The Knights scored two goals off seven shots in the opening frame, the first coming off the stick of Nic Bolin for his fifth goal of the season. Then with less than five minutes to go in the period, Kevin-Thomas Walters netted his 14th of the season to put the Knights up 2-0.

Shots were 10-8 for the Knights in the second period, but it was Steam skater Gavyn Entzminger who found the back of the net about halfway through the frame with assists going to Mitchell Gove and Ethan Grover. The Knights took two penalties in the period including a game misconduct to Lee Christensen for a hit from behind, but the team’s penalty killers were up to the challenge, killing all four Steam powerplays in the game.

The third period amounted to a Knights siege in the shot department. The team in purple and white racked up 16 shots and held the Steam to just a pair in the third.

That would be enough to seal the victory, as Knights Sean Kanervisto goalie put in a solid effort making 20 saves on 21 shots.

The Knights now have 21 points in 25 games this season but still trail the Steam by four points in the standings with a game in hand.

The Knights are back at home Saturday to face off against the division-leading Kelowna Chiefs at 7:30 p.m. Eric Backhouse and John Kalmakoff – the two newest additions to the Knights’ roster – are expected to make their debut with the team Saturday night.

Brendan Shykora