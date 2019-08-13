Knelson adds silver to Pan Am Games haul

Valley athletes finish with four medals in all

Faith Knelson added a second medal to her count at the 2019 Pan American Games.

The swimmer from Ladysmith and former student at Queen of Angels School in Duncan earned a silver medal in the women’s 4x100m medley relay on the final day of swimming competition at the Games. Knelson had previously won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke on Aug. 6.

Knelson swam the second leg — backstroke — of the medley relay. The Canadian team finished the race in 4:01.90, just back of the first-place American team’s 3:57.64 and ahead of the Brazilian team’s 4:04.96.

Three athletes from the Cowichan Valley represented Canada at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, and all three will return with medals.

Duncan’s Pat Kay and Cowichan Bay’s Desirae Ridenour won silver medals in men’s rugby sevens and the triathlon mixed relay, respectively, earlier in the games.

Canada finished the Games with a 152 medals, the third-best overall total behind the U.S. (293) and Brazil (171). Mexico had fewer total medals (136), but earned 37 gold medals to Canada’s 35.