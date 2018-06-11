Kitimat winner at first Terrace drags of the season

By Jackie Lieuwen
The season opener was rained out Saturday, but races went through Sunday with one wet delay
The season opener was rained out Saturday, but races went through Sunday with one wet delay
By Jackie Lieuwen
The season opener was rained out Saturday, but races went through Sunday with one wet delay
Undefeated Sicamous Angels look to keep momentum going at home
Artistic gymnasts Lucia Jakab and Kamryn Greenhalgh represented the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre at the 2018 Canadian Championships in Waterloo, ON.
Vernon product headed to Calgary in July
Now 4-1, second in WLA after win over Coquitlam
There were nine golfers out for Ladies Night on May 31 and eight stayed for a tasty dinner and social after the back nine.
At least 80 players from B.C. and Alberta are expected to compete at the Senior Women's Amateur Provincial Golf championship, June 18-21 at Crown Isle.
See this week's Free Press for the story