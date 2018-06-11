Pierre Amado and his wheel standing Duster from Kitimat won the King of the Hill drag race on Sunday. The first races of the season for the Terrace Drag Racing Association had just the Friday street legals and Sunday races, with Saturday rained out at the airport. (Ed Evans photo)

Kitimat winner at first Terrace drags of the season

The season opener was rained out Saturday, but races went through Sunday with one wet delay

By Jackie Lieuwen

The season opener was rained out Saturday, but races went through Sunday with one wet delay

Previous story
VIDEO: River Monsters host Hope swim meet
Next story
Sicamous to host fastball tournament

Just Posted

Kitimat winner at first Terrace drags of the season

 

Cowichan community meetings on affordable housing this month

  • 13 hours ago

 

Okanagan chefs pair food and film

  • 13 hours ago

 

Okanagan chefs serve up film-inspired plates in Osoyoos

 

Most Read