Kitimat played host to seven teams for the Minor Hockey Novice Tournament held on Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament fielded over 150 players, three Winterhawk teams from Kitimat, the Hazelton Bulldogs, the Rupert Cleaners, Aqua North and four teams from Terrace.

The determined boys and girls made up for being a little wobbly with sheer guts and determination, eagerly supported by eager families shouting encouragement.

No scores are kept for the novice tournaments and every player is a winner!