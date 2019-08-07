Kitimat Select do well despite facing experienced opposition

The Kitimat U18 Boys Select Soccer team recently competed in the three-day Les Sinnott Memorial Provincial Cup held in Prince George from July 4 to 7.
Their first game was against the Kootenay South Storm where they got off to a quick start, scoring in the seventh minute on a goal by Khalil Dos Santos followed quickly with goals in the eighth minute by Mattias Dobbin and in the 11th minute by Yohannes Vandenberg.
[gps-image name=”17951088_web1_S2.jpg”]
Kootenay got one back at the 12-minute mark to make the score 3-1 at halftime. In the second half Khalil Dos Santos scored two goals at 63 and 67 minutes and Yohannes Vandenberg added a final goal at 89 minutes to make the final 6-1 for the Kitimat Selects.
[gps-image name=”17951088_web1_S1.jpg”]
The second game saw Kitimat taking on Prospect Lake/Peninsula from Vancouver Island. Prospect Lake opened the scoring at 28 minutes.
Antoine Bergeron got one back for Kitimat at the 34-minute mark but Prospect Lake responded quickly two minutes later to make the score 2-1 at the end of the first half.
Kitimat tied it up at 52 minutes on a goal by Yohannes Vandenberg but Prospect Lake scored a minute later and again at 62 minutes to make the score 4-2.
[gps-image name=”17951088_web1_S6.jpg”]
Myles Pedro scored three minutes later to bring Kitimat within one, but Prospect Lake scored two more to make the final 6-3 for Prospect Lake.
Kitimat took on Guildford Athletic Club Dynamo from Surrey in the third game and fell behind early before tying the game at 15 minutes on a Khalil Dos Santos goal.
Guildford scored in the last minute of the half to make it 2-1 at halftime. Dos Santos scored his second goal for Kitimat early in the second half to even the score but Guildford scored two minutes later to make the final score 3-2 for Guildford.
The last day saw Kitimat playing in the 5th/6th place game against Langley United Bezjak.
During a back and forth game Langley defeated Kitimat 1-0 when they scored the games’ only goal in the second half. The loss sent Kitimat to a 6th place finish.
The Kitimat U18 Selects would like to thank Alex Ramos-Espinoza of Kitimat Youth Soccer Association, Blaine Kluss of Terrace Youth Soccer Association, Gordon Armstrong and the Terrace U17s, Paul Gray and the Haisla Braves, all the parents and a special thank you to our sponsors, the Kitimat Youth Soccer Association, the District of Kitimat and Rio Tinto for their generous donations.