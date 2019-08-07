Kitimat Select do well despite facing experienced opposition

The Kitimat U18 Boys Select Soccer team recently competed in the three-day Les Sinnott Memorial Provincial Cup held in Prince George from July 4 to 7.

Their first game was against the Kootenay South Storm where they got off to a quick start, scoring in the seventh minute on a goal by Khalil Dos Santos followed quickly with goals in the eighth minute by Mattias Dobbin and in the 11th minute by Yohannes Vandenberg.

Kootenay got one back at the 12-minute mark to make the score 3-1 at halftime. In the second half Khalil Dos Santos scored two goals at 63 and 67 minutes and Yohannes Vandenberg added a final goal at 89 minutes to make the final 6-1 for the Kitimat Selects.

The second game saw Kitimat taking on Prospect Lake/Peninsula from Vancouver Island. Prospect Lake opened the scoring at 28 minutes.

Antoine Bergeron got one back for Kitimat at the 34-minute mark but Prospect Lake responded quickly two minutes later to make the score 2-1 at the end of the first half.

Kitimat tied it up at 52 minutes on a goal by Yohannes Vandenberg but Prospect Lake scored a minute later and again at 62 minutes to make the score 4-2.

Myles Pedro scored three minutes later to bring Kitimat within one, but Prospect Lake scored two more to make the final 6-3 for Prospect Lake.

Kitimat took on Guildford Athletic Club Dynamo from Surrey in the third game and fell behind early before tying the game at 15 minutes on a Khalil Dos Santos goal.

Guildford scored in the last minute of the half to make it 2-1 at halftime. Dos Santos scored his second goal for Kitimat early in the second half to even the score but Guildford scored two minutes later to make the final score 3-2 for Guildford.

The last day saw Kitimat playing in the 5th/6th place game against Langley United Bezjak.

During a back and forth game Langley defeated Kitimat 1-0 when they scored the games’ only goal in the second half. The loss sent Kitimat to a 6th place finish.

The Kitimat U18 Selects would like to thank Alex Ramos-Espinoza of Kitimat Youth Soccer Association, Blaine Kluss of Terrace Youth Soccer Association, Gordon Armstrong and the Terrace U17s, Paul Gray and the Haisla Braves, all the parents and a special thank you to our sponsors, the Kitimat Youth Soccer Association, the District of Kitimat and Rio Tinto for their generous donations.

