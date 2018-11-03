Kitimat Marlins swimmers already setting the pool on fire

The Kitimat Marlins started the new season off with a bang, winning the team medal and scoring twice as many podium finishes as their closest competitor at the third annual Technicon Invitation Swim Meet held from October 19 ro 21.

The competition, hosted by Kitimat at the Sam Lindsay Aquatic Center, saw teams from Prince Rupert, Smithers, Williams Lake and Prince George at the first competition of the new swimming season. he Marlins fielded the largest team of all clubs, with 41 swimmers taking the plunge and racing to an amazing 174 personal best time swims in one weekend!

The weekend also resulted in a number of qualifying times for SwimBC’s tier system, which is B.C.’s version of age-group provincial competitions. ith over 1,000 points by the end of the weekend, doubling the next closest swim club, the Marlins also won the competition high point trophy and made almost twice as many podium finishes as the second place club.

Our podium winners were:

Boys 10 & Under

First, Jacob Van Horne, second Louie Quinn and third Dallas Gray.

Girls 11-12

Second, Megan Forrest

Boys 11-12

First, Grayden Rusconi, second Gavin Thomopoulos

Girls 13-14

Second, Olivia Pearson

Boys 13-14

Second, Ewan Thomopoulos, third Liam Velho

Women 15+

First, Iris Striker and third, Charlotte Collier

Marlins’ new head coach Michele Greb said she was thoroughly impressed with the young swimmers.

“Not only did they put in some fine performances over a long weekend of competition, but their team spirit as incredible. There is so much potential in this club,” said Greb.

Next up for the local pool speedsters is a three-day competition in Prince George from November 15 to 17 for a sprint competition.

For more information please contact the Kitimat Marlins Swim Club on 250-632-8470 or via email at kitimatmarlins@gmail.com.