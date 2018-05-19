Kitimat Marlin Swim Club scores a first at Northwest B.C. Regional Swim meet

The Marlins were followed closely by Prince Rupert and Bulkley Valley

The Kitimat Marlin Swim Club scored a first place win at the third annual Rio Tinto Northwest B.C. Regional Swim meet held over the May 4 to 6 weekend.

The Marlins were followed closely by the Prince Rupert Aquatic Club in second and the Bulkley Valley Otters in third.

The Marlins had 43 swimmers competing, most swimming personal best times, leading our team to win the aggregate award, taking home 22 medals.

Taking the bronze medal in the 10 and under women was Kamryn O’Neil, with fourth place Anika Park swimming all personal best times in her first swim meet.

Following closely behind in fifth place was Abbee Rusconi taking a whopping 13 secs off her 100 IM time. Other swimmers also achieving personal best times in all events swam were Halle Gray, Ainsely McKinnon, and Tessa Medeiros.

Taking the silver medal in the 10 and under men was Louie Quinn, and in a two way tie for the bronze medal was Dallas Gray and Daniel Park.

Both boys made all personal best times – amazing considering this was also Daniel’s first swim meet.

Other swimmers all making best times were Landon Baker, Ewan Byrne, Mason Fernandes, Thomas Krabes, Benjamin Park, Ryker Silvestre, Koen Smith and Hudson Medeiros.

Tying for the gold medal in the 11/12 women were Anais Ramos-Gadbois and Kate Byrne. Silver went to Faith Silva and bronze to Meaghan Skinner, Gracie Baker taking fourth place – the girls all achieved personal best times.

Other swimmers making personal best times were Kate Byrne and Brooke Gray.

Grayden Rusconi took the silver medal in the 11/12 men’s event, with Gavin Thomopoulous taking bronze.

In the 13/14 women event Olivia Pearson took the silver with Mallory Scrivens coming in fourth place.

In the 13/14 men’s event Nolen Knox took bronze followed by Isaiah Silva in fourth place.

Both Colby Bowles and Liam Velho tied for fifth place and both men swam personal best times.

Hayden Grinceri and Joshua Reis all swam personal bests as well.

In the women 15 and up class Hannah Pearson took gold, Iris Striker silver and Sarah Toth tied for bronze, all three swimmers achieving personal best times.

Another highlight of the swim meet was having Zachary Dumas back from university to swim alongside everyone at the swim meet.

During the Saturday races a small announcement and presentation were made to celebrate Zachary’s 2017 Western National banner being hung on the Sam Lindsay pool wall.

The Marlins look forward to their next meet in Prince Rupert at the beginning of June.