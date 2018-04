"The boys worked hard and it paid off. Their kata was strong and had great timing."

Back; Connor Purchase and Kemper Weightman, and front; Keenan Gutierrez-Perreault and Alistair Pangan.Photo Gerry Leibel

Connor Purchase, Kemper Weightman and Alistair Pangan competed and won bronze in team kata at the 2018 B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops.

“The boys worked hard and it paid off. Their kata was strong and had great timing,” said coach Tanya Hickman.

Team kata is a sequence of moves demonstrated by all three members and in complete unison.

Keenan Gutierrez-Perreault was the spare member for the team.