Kitimat curler Kemper wins off the sheet

He's one of only 16 to receive a scholarship

Kitimat curler Kemper Weightman is just one of 16 athletes from across the province that was awarded a bursary for his performance at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John.

Outstanding youth leaders at the games were recognized with a Coast Capital Savings Leadership Bursary at the games’ closing ceremony.

The bursary recipients were chosen from close to 100 applicants for their significant achievements in sport and education and most importantly for their leadership contributions to their schools, community, or sport associations.

The recipients are from communities across the province and their leadership involvement includes service with student councils, community events, food banks, fundraising, coaching and officiating.

Coast Capital Savings community investment manager Tara Walter said the organization has made a commitment to invest 10 per cent of its bottom-line into community programs that empower youth to succeed.

“Our community investment focus is on helping young people achieve long-term financial well-being, but we know youth first need to develop the important qualities that will help them succeed in school, in the workplace and on the playing field of life,” said Walter.

“Coast Capital Savings is pleased to partner with the BC Winter Games because it provides a fantastic platform to build and celebrate these qualities, whether it’s goal-setting, perseverance, teamwork, or leadership.”

Walter said the BC Games are an important opportunity for sports development, providing a display of talent by some of British Columbia’s finest young athletes.

BC Games Society president and CEO Alison Noble said she is impressed with the level of commitment that BC Games participants make to their sport.

“It is an honour to provide this bursary and we look forward to seeing the impact these young leaders will have in the future,” said Noble.

