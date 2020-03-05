KISU swimmers in the groove at winter regionals

The KISU Swim Club turned in a strong showing at the recent winter regional meet in Salmon Arm

Hercules Gilman of the KISU Swim Club sporting the nine medals he won at the recent Winter Regional A Swim Championship in Salmon Arm. (Submitted photo)

KISU Swim Club athletes made a big splash at the at the 2020 Winter Regional A Swim Championship in Salmon Arm Feb. 28.

Collecting a total of 20 gold, 23 silver and 23 bronze medals the Penticton team earned 2,011 points good for second place in a field of six teams from the Okanagan-Similkameen and Kootenays. There were over 200 swimmers competing.

“What an awesome day of racing in Salmon Arm,” said Coach Jaimie Ferguson. “There were countless best times and tons of cheering.”

Added coach Theresa Zunich: “So many good swims. There were lots of great races and fun.

Among the team leaders at the meet were powerhouse Sam Kliever and Hercules Gilman.

Kliever had the highest point total of all KISU swimmers with 120 that came from finishing first in seven events and three second-place medals, with time improvements in all 10 events in the boys 13 to 14 category.

Gilman finished with a total of nine medals in the boys 11 to 12 division, including four gold finishes.

Other Penticton results included: Girls 10 under: Amy Hawkins first, 200m freestyle.

Boys 10 and under: Fraser Glynes first, 200m breaststroke; second 200m backstroke; Sean Cribb, third, 200m breaststroke.

Girls 11-12: Nora Hamilton, first placed, 100m breaststroke; third, 100m fly and the 200m breaststroke; Marlee Winser, first 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle; first, 200m medley, 100m fly. Marlee was the highest female point scorer for KISU Swim Club finishing off with 107 points.

Boys 11-12: Daniel Callahan, third 200m, 400m freestyle. Girls 13-14: Brooke Binding-Sirianni, first, 400m freestyle, second, 200m freestyle; Elizabeth Hanna, second 50m breaststroke; Kailey Wrigglesworth third 50m fly.

Boys 13-14: Andreas Nordlund, first, 100m breaststroke; Quin Markus-Pawliuk, third 50m breaststroke.Boys 15 and over: David Archibald, first 200m backstroke; second 50m breaststroke; Austin Follestad finished second in seven events and third in two other swims.

KISU rocked in the relay events, placing first in both the mixed 11-12 & 13-14 age group and boys 15 and over 200m. KISU placed second in the mixed 10 and under 200m freestyle, boys 11-12 200m freestyle, boys 13-14 200m freestyle and mixed 200m medley.

KISU took third in the mixed 11-12 200m medley, girls 11-12 300m freestyle, girls 13-14 200m freestyle, girls 13-14 200 medley, mixed 13-14 200m freestyle and the 15 and over mixed 200m freestyle.

