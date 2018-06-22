Kimberley’s Seahorse swimmers score personal bests and medals at Nelson meet

The Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club started their season off with a splash of personal best times and a number of medals. The team attended their first swim meet of the 2018 season in Nelson from May 26-27. Twenty-two swimmers, ages five to 19 swam their hearts out.

Coach Pam Drydale says all swimmers turned in at least one personal best time, and many swimmers had more than one personal best. The team also brought home some individual medals for their overall performances: Morgan Dobi, Oscar Jarvis, Like Stopanski, Jeremy Woods, Kenna Drydale, Georgia Polomski, Brooke Burki and Jackson Sorenson.

“A great weekend of racing was had by all,” said Drydale.

June 9-10 marked the second swim meet of the season.

“A number of athletes headed to Trail for some cold weather, that did not dampen the spirits of our swimmers,” Drydale said. “Again swimmers turned in personal best times, and a number of athletes received overall medals for their efforts.”

Medal winners include: Brooke Stopanski, Luke Stopanski, Brooke Burki, Ariana Drydale, Kenna Drydale, Jeremy Woods, Morgan Dobi, and Jackson Sorenson. As a team of 16 swimmers Kimberley placed fifth overall.

“The Trail Swim Meet also brought birthday wishes to Coach Jackson who enjoyed his day with his swim family. Happy 19th Birthday Jackson!!!,” said Drydale. “Thank you to all the parents who volunteer their time at these swim meets by timing and officiating.”