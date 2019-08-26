Kimberley swimmer Brooklyn Burki smashes provincial record in 200M Individual Medley

Three Kimberley swimmers attended the Provincial competition at the Canada Games Pool in Kamloops.

Brooklyn Burki (middle) pictured winning gold in the 200 IM at the Canada Games Pool in Kamloops, where she set a provincial record (submitted file).

The Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club (KSSC) had a number of different swimmers qualify for provincials this year.

Three swimmers attended the meet at the Canada Games Pool in Kamloops, British Columbia from August 16 to 18, 2019. Brooklyn Burki, Oscar Jarvis and Ella Kalin, made their way to provincials in Kamloops for the provincial competition.

“All three swimmers had a wonderful experience, and came away with best times, and incredible memories,” said Pam Drydale of KSSC. “Ella Kalin placed 8th in 50 breaststroke and 15th in the 100 IM.

“Brooklyn Burki placed in the top eight for all four of her events: Gold 200 IM and a provincial record that had been in place since 1991, 4th in 50 free style, bronze in 100 back and silver in 100 free.”

Brooklyn, Ella and Oscar all swam with the regional relays teams for their divisions.

“Congratulations Seahorses, we are so proud of your efforts and your representation of our club,” Drydale said. “Thank you Jackson Sorenson for the entertaining pacing on deck while your swimmers were in the water.”

