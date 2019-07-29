Kimberley skier Molly Miller to attend Northern Michigan University

Nordic Skier Molly Miller has announced she will be attending Northern Michigan University (NMU) in Marquette, Michigan and will be a member of the Wildcat Nordic Ski Team. She leaves for school on August 15.

Miller was in communication with several schools and in the end choose NMU.

Her mom, Kim Miller, says Molly’s coach thought NMU would be a good choice.

“It (NMU) has a strong Nordic program with really good coaching,” said Kim. “She is also able to do a degree in social work which she wanted to do [as] a prerequisite for law school. She hopes to ski on the NCAA team to get an undergraduate degree, and then apply to law school as she is very interested in human rights and the environment and would like to pursue a career in this.”

Molly received several athletic and academic scholarships which Kim says will reall help Molly to her pursue skiing while attending post secondary school.

“Attempting to do both at the same time is very costly so she really appreciated the local and international support she received,” said Kim. “She will continue to travel back to Canada for selection races for Canadian teams. Molly really wanted to pursue full time studies while skiing and this seemed to be a good way to achieve both.”

Miller is well known in the Kimberley community not only for her achievements in athletics, but also for her philanthropy. She recently organized a charity run that resulted in 55 runners and walkers gathering to take part in a 5K/10K run/walk event to raise funds for an organization called Femme International as well as to benefit women who use services at the Cranbrook Women’s Resource Centre. $900 was raised. $700 was be donated to Femme International and the $200 will be donated to the Cranbrook’s Women’s Resource Centre.

Back in May of last year, Miller also partnered with local business owner Celeste Needham, who operates Talaria Footwear and Adornment, to organize a walkathon, which was held on June 18th, 2016. This event raised an incredible $7000, and the funds were used to ship footwear to Haiti and India, and to provide shoes to school-aged children in need at all of Kimberley’s SD6 schools; and in cases of extremely high need, their families as well.

