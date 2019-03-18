Kimberley Skating Club celebrates victories at 2019 Kootenay Regional Championships

The Kimberley Skating Club participated in the 2019 Kootenay Regional Championships this past weekend with 32 Starskaters entering over 70 events.

Head Coach Lorina Nelson says the Kimberley Skating Club Starskaters consist of members from both the communities of Kimberley and Cranbrook.

“For the second year in a row the club captured the Barclay Team Trophy awarded to the top club in the Kootenays earning most points at the competition,” said Nelson.

Many club skaters had podium finishes including:

Bianca Marina – 1st Gold Women-Kootenay Champion, 3rd Gold Interpretive, 3rd Star 9 Women

Kana Dolgopol – 1st Star 4 13 & Over – Kootenay Champion, 3rd Bronze Interpretive, 1st Star 4 13 & O Elements

Adrian Moody – 1st Star 4 Boys-Kootenay Champion

Eric Jiang – 2nd Star 5 Boys, 3rd Star 5 Elements

Evan Jiang – 1st Bronze Interpretive – Kootenay Champion, 3rd Star 5 Boys, 1st Star 5 Elements

Natalia Deutsch – 1st Star 4 13 & U-Kootenay Champion, 1st Star 4 13 & U Elements, 3rd Bronze Interpretive

Allison Cote – 2nd Star 4 13 & U Elements

Sailor Ferrier – 3rd Star 4 13 & O Elements

Julia Chalifour – 1st Star 4/5 Solo Dance

Virushaa Bahra – 3rd Star 4/5 Solo Dance

Lori Nelson – 1st Adult Interpretive – Kootenay Champion

Piper Silliphant-Chalabi – Gold – Star 2

Genevieve Edwards – Gold – Star 2

Sydney Biddlecombe – Gold – Star 2 Elements

Evan Moody – Gold – Star 1

Julia De Bruyne –Gold – Star 2

“In the Showcase event the Kimberley Skating Club presented a production number to “Trip a Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns with all 32 Starskaters ranging from Star 1 to Gold and Adult playing Leeries from this popular new Disney film,” Nelson explained.

For those who wish to catch this large number, they’ll be presenting it, plus many more from this musical, at their Ice Show at the Civic Center in Kimberley on Saturday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m.. Admission is by donation and this is a family event featuring skaters from their Canskate, Powerskate, Intro., Jr., Intermediate and Sr. Starskaters.

Mary Poppins, Jack, Michael, Jane, Topsy and the Banks children will all be played by Kimberley Skating Club members. “Bring the family out to be entertained by the top skating club in the Kootenays,” Nelson said.

The show is produced and choreographed by Lorinda Nelson, Lori Nelson and Suzanne McDonald.