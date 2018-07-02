Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club finds success at Creston Swim Meet

Submitted By Pam Drydale

The Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club experienced another successful swim meet in Creston, British Columbia on June 23-24, 2018. Coaches Jackson, Jeremy, Morgan and Georgia, with assistance from senior swimmer Kyle, started the weekend out with a loud and proud team cheer. The Seahorse Swim Club sent 36 swimmers to attend this swim meet, which made for an amazing morning cheer. The club tied for the most swimmers at the meet with the host team of Creston. It was wonderful to see all the Kimberley families in attendance.

With the exception of our youngest novice swimmers, all swimmers completed in 6 events over the two-day swim meet. The events included the 100 or 200 meter individual medley, 50 and 100 meter free style, back stroke, breast stroke and butterfly. Our novice swimmers competed in 25 meter events including free style, back stroke and breast stroke. For a number of our swimmers, it was their first swim meet of the year, and for others, Creston marked their very first swim meet ever.

The swimmers felt the pool was fast, which aided in a number of personal bests for the Seahorses. Many members of the Seahorse Swim Club brought individual medals back to Kimberley, including: Brooke Stopanski, Oscar Jarvis, Cliff Jarvis, Luke Stopanski, Brooke Burki, Ariana Drydale, Trent Walkley, Kenna Drydale, Junior Coach Jeremy Woods, Kyle Dobi, Novice Coach Morgan Dobi, Senior Coach Jackson Sorensen. Fantastic efforts were made by every swimmer.

To top off the incredible amount of individual achievements at the Creston Swim Meet, the Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club was also the Team Champion. The Seahorses scored an incredible 524 points throughout the swim meet. What an amazing team effort, way to go Seahorses!